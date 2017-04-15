Newcastle Must Do This To Prepare For Premier League Return – Ex-Magpies Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United will need to sign four or five quality players to compete in the Premier League next season in the view of former Magpies first team coach Steve Stone.



Stone watched Newcastle play host to Leeds United at St. James' Park on Friday night and the Magpies let two points slip through their grasp with a 1-1 draw.











Rafael Benitez's men dominated the game, ending with 19 corners for the Magpies to nil for Leeds, and took the lead in the 67th minute through a Jamaal Lascelles header.



But a lapse in defensive concentration right at the death allowed Chris Wood to score and earn a point for the visitors.





Newcastle are still firm favourites to go up to the Premier League automatically and Stone thinks when they do there will need to be signings made .

He does not feel with the money likely to be available that Benitez will be able to make wholesale changes, something which means four or five key signings to support the existing squad is more important than ever.



"What you need to do is you need to put some good players around the likes of [Jonjo] Shelvey and [Matt] Ritchie – they are not going to be able to do it on their own", Stone said on BBC Radio 5 live.



"I think they are Premier League players, but you need the right players around them.



"There's no point dismantling this whole team because you're never going to be able to do that with the finances that are going to be available to Rafa.



"He will have to buy four or five decent players."



Stone though feels to land four or five of the quality needed may mean that Newcastle have to raise some funds by offloading some of the existing squad, as the jury is out on whether owner Mike Ashley will fund a transfer splurge.



"But to get that it's going to cost an absolute fortune.



"It's whether Mike Ashley is prepared to put his hand in his pocket and spend, or does he try and get rid of some of the players that he's got?"



Stone has suggested that 22-goal man Dwight Gayle could even be sold.

