One of My Big Heroes – Leeds United Striker Chris Wood Points To Chelsea Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Chris Wood has revealed that Chelsea legend Didier Drogba was a big hero of his when growing up, the Kiwi watching the Ivorian strut his stuff at Stamford Bridge.



Wood has been on fire in the current campaign, adding an aggressive slant to his game under Leeds boss Garry Monk which Drogba would surely have given his blessing to if asked.











And the Kiwi, who has netted 25 goals in the Championship this season, around 45 per cent of Leeds' total league goals, revealed that Drogba was someone he looked to as he was growing up and learning his trade; Drogba's first spell at Chelsea, from 2004 until 2012, yielded 157 goals for the Blues in 341 appearances.



"Didier Drogba was one of my big heroes growing up", he told a Leeds' supporters Q&A session.





With Drogba now firmly in the twlight of his career, Wood admits he looks to Lionel Messi and Diego Costa as his favourite players in the game.

"Current players, Costa's good, but it would have to be Messi [who is my favourite] – Messi is quality", he added.



Drogba, who had a second spell with Chelsea in the 2014/15 campaign and is firmly established as a legend at Stamford Bridge, has recently become a part-owner of American second tier side Pheonix Rising FC.



Now 39 years old, Drogba has also registered as a player with the American club and could well add to his career goal tally.

