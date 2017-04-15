PSG Set To Slam Door On Liverpool’s Hopes of Temping Talent To Anfield

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain are poised to slam the door on Liverpool's hopes of tempting young defender Mahamadou Dembele to Anfield.



With Dembele not having yet penned a professional deal with PSG, Liverpool had zeroed in on the centre-back as they look to continue to recruit the best young talents possible.











However, PSG have done the legwork on an agreement and, according to L'Equipe, a deal is on track.



Young Dembele is expected to put pen to paper on a professional contract with the French giants in the coming weeks, something which will end Liverpool's hopes.





Dembele has caught the eye with his performances in PSG's youth ranks in the current campaign .

The 18-year-old has been a consistent part of PSG's squad in the UEFA Youth League and turned out against the likes of FC Basel, Arsenal and Red Bull Salzburg; the Austrian side knocked PSG out in the last 16.



Now Dembele is set to continue his career at the Parc des Princes, resisting the lure of leaving for the Premier League at a young age.



He will hope to quickly progress through to the senior squad as he looks to make his debut.

