Rafael Benitez Will Get Offers, Newcastle Must Back Him – Former Magpies Coach

Rafael Benitez will field offers in the summer and whether he stays at Newcastle United may have much to do with the backing he receives in the transfer window, former Magpies first team coach Steve Stone feels.



While Newcastle dropped two points by drawing 1-1 at home against Leeds United on Friday night, the Magpies are still second in the Championship, eight points clear of third placed Huddersfield Town and on course to return to the Premier League.











The former Liverpool, Inter and Real Madrid boss is likely to want to bolster his squad for the top flight and Stone believes Newcastle's chances of convincing Benitez to snub offers from elsewhere may depend on how much they back him in the window.



"Well, there's always that scenario [he could leave if not backed] when you've got a manager of the quality of Rafa Benitez, who's won the Champions League and managed every top club in Europe", Stone said on BBC Radio 5 live.





" He's going to have suitors calling for him isn't he? And especially the way he's got Newcastle up", he continued.

"It all depends on how much money he's given.



"Rafa will need money, there's no doubt about it.



"Rafa will not be able to work miracles with this team.



"You need cash because this team at the minute will not stay in the league and he knows that.



"He's got some bright players coming through, but you need to add real Premier League quality to them. You're not going to be able to take chances with foreigners who might not make it", Stone added.



Eyebrows were raised when Benitez stayed with Newcastle despite their relegation from the Premier League, but the Spaniard is now looking forward to a quickfire return to the top flight.

