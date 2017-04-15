Robert Snodgrass Starts – West Ham Team vs Sunderland Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Sunderland vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.



The Hammers returned to winning ways last time out by edging out Swansea City at the London Stadium and will want to pick up another three points today as it would all but seal their Premier League status.











West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has Darren Randolph between the sticks, while the centre-back pairing is Jose Fonte and James Collins. Robert Snodgrass is handed a start and, along with Manuel Lanzini and Andre Ayew, will look to provide captain Andy Carroll with service.



From the bench the Croatian manager can call for Jonathan Calleri and Ashley Fletcher as striking options. West Ham are without the injured Michail Antonio and the suspended Mark Noble.



The earlier fixture between the two sides ended in a 1-0 win for West Ham and a similar result today would fit the bill nicely for Bilic.



West Ham United Team vs Sunderland



Randolph, Byram, Collins, Fonte, Masuaku, Kouyate, Fernandes, Snodgrass, Lanzini, Ayew, Carroll (c)



Substitutes: Adrian, Cresswell, Rice, Nordtveit, Feghouli, Fletcher, Calleri

