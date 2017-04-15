Ross Barkley Needs To Play With Wayne Rooney Style Edge To Game – Danny Mills

Follow @insidefutbol





Danny Mills believes that Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is a player who needs to play on the edge as Wayne Rooney used to do.



Barkley has found himself at the centre of off the pitch attention over the last week and the spotlight was on the Everton star when he lined up at Goodison Park against Burnley on Saturday afternoon.











He turned in a good performance in the Premier League encounter, seeing a shot deflect in off Ben Mee and Michael Keane for Everton's second goal.



The Everton faithful displayed a banner showing their support for the midfielder, while Mills feels he had a point to prove in a fiery performance which also saw him booked.





The former Manchester City full-back also stated his belief that, much like ex-Everton star Rooney, Barkley needs to have an edge to his game to take it to the next level .

"I think he's a player who needs to play on the edge, almost like Wayne Rooney when he first started", Mills said on the BBC's Final Score programme.



"Having that almost nasty side to his game is what makes him a little bit better.



"He went out today, had a point to prove, and he puts in a good performance.



"He just needs to find that consistency of doing that week in, week out", he added.



Barkley has made 33 appearances across all competitions for Everton in the current campaign, scoring five goals and providing eight assists for his team-mates.

