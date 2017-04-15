XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/04/2017 - 22:29 BST

Saint-Etienne Set Asking Price For Manchester United and West Ham Target

 




Saint-Etienne will play hardball over Manchester United and West Ham United target Kevin Malcuit this coming summer.

The Ligue 1 side knocked back two offers from West Ham for the full-back in the winter transfer window, with the Hammers maintaining their interest in the 25-year-old.




They have been joined by Manchester United as Malcuit caught Jose Mourinho's eye during Saint-Etienne's Europa League clashes with the Red Devils.

Saint-Etienne are bracing to receive offers for the defender, who can also operate further up the pitch as winger.
 


But according to French outlet BuzzSport.fr, Les Verts' board are clear that they will not allow Malcuit to move on unless an offer of €15m is put on the table.

Saint-Etienne are aware that Malcuit is being watched by a number of foreign clubs and expect they will be able to drive a hard bargain.

Malcuit, who is under contract with Les Verts until the summer of 2019, has made 29 appearances for the club this season.

He turned out for Saint-Etienne in the Europa League against Beitar Jerusalem, Mainz, Anderlecht, Gabala and Manchester United.
 