XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/04/2017 - 17:36 BST

That Shows How Things Have Changed – Sam Allardyce Hails Crystal Palace Fightback

 




Sam Allardyce says Crystal Palace's 2-2 draw against Leicester City feels like a win given how his side needed to fight back to claim a point in the Premier League encounter.

It took just six minutes for Robert Huth to hand Leicester the lead at Selhurst Park after he connected with a long throw from Christian Fuchs, directing his header into the back of the net.




It was 2-0 to Leicester in the 52nd minute as Palace were given a mountain to climb, Jamie Vardy combining well with Riyad Mahrez to curl an effort past goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

But Allardyce's men were not beaten and started their fightback just two minutes later through Yohan Cabaye, who reacted well to take advantage of a shot from Jeffrey Schlupp which was blocked.
 


And Palace scored the goal which would secure them a point in the 70th minute when Christian Benteke rose highest to connect with Andros Townsend's cross.

For Allardyce, the point feels like a win given how it came about, while he also hailed his side's fighting spirit.

"Today's point feels like a win.

"It's a tremendous fightback from the players and that wouldn't have happened when I first arrived – it just shows the change of mood of the players", Allardyce was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"We've got 35 points now and it's been a fantastic run of results.

"I spend a bit of time boring the players with getting the basics right but it's the basis of results – for those Leicester goals we didn't get them right although Jamie Vardy took his goal brilliantly."
 

 