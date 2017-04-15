That Shows How Things Have Changed – Sam Allardyce Hails Crystal Palace Fightback

Follow @insidefutbol





Sam Allardyce says Crystal Palace's 2-2 draw against Leicester City feels like a win given how his side needed to fight back to claim a point in the Premier League encounter.



It took just six minutes for Robert Huth to hand Leicester the lead at Selhurst Park after he connected with a long throw from Christian Fuchs, directing his header into the back of the net.











It was 2-0 to Leicester in the 52nd minute as Palace were given a mountain to climb, Jamie Vardy combining well with Riyad Mahrez to curl an effort past goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.



But Allardyce's men were not beaten and started their fightback just two minutes later through Yohan Cabaye, who reacted well to take advantage of a shot from Jeffrey Schlupp which was blocked.





And Palace scored the goal which would secure them a point in the 70th minute when Christian Benteke rose highest to connect with Andros Townsend's cross.

For Allardyce, the point feels like a win given how it came about, while he also hailed his side's fighting spirit.



"Today's point feels like a win.



"It's a tremendous fightback from the players and that wouldn't have happened when I first arrived – it just shows the change of mood of the players", Allardyce was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"We've got 35 points now and it's been a fantastic run of results.



"I spend a bit of time boring the players with getting the basics right but it's the basis of results – for those Leicester goals we didn't get them right although Jamie Vardy took his goal brilliantly."

