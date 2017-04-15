These Two Leeds United Players Exceptional – Former Newcastle Coach Weighs In

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Newcastle United first team coach Steve Stone has dubbed Leeds United's two central defenders, Kyle Bartley and Pontus Jansson, "exceptional".



Stone watched on as Bartley and Jansson dug in and fought to keep Leeds in the game at St. James' Park on Friday night after Newcastle United made their pressure tell to take a 1-0 lead.











With Leeds having not conceded any further goals despite being severely tested, the stage was set for a late smash and grab raid into the Newcastle half, which came in the final minute of five minutes injury time, with Chris Wood scoring to make sure it ended 1-1.



And Stone lauded Leeds' ability to stay in the game despite being under the cosh, pointing to centre-backs Bartley and Jansson as a big reason why.





" It was an unlikely equaliser because they never really got out of their own half", Stone said on BBC Radio 5 live.

"You probably expected Newcastle to score a second and a third when Leeds went two up front.



"They just managed to stay in the game and I've got to say the two centre halves, Jansson and Bartley, were exceptional.



"They were put under massive amounts of pressure, and [goalkeeper Rob] Green as well, and they did excellent and kept their side in the game", he added.



Stone, 45, turned out for Leeds at the end of his career in the 2005/06 campaign.



The draw pushed Garry Monk's side up to fourth in the Championship and Leeds can take a big step towards nailing down a playoff spot by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers on Easter Monday at Elland Road.

