This Is Only Way Dwight Gayle Starts As Newcastle’s Main Striker Next Season Says Ex-Magpies Coach

Steve Stone believes the only way Dwight Gayle will start in the Premier League as Newcastle United's first choice striker is if Rafael Benitez does not receive the backing in the transfer market to sign a proven hitman.



Newcastle swooped to sign Gayle from Crystal Palace last summer and he has not disappointed, netting 22 goals to help lead the Magpies to the verge of automatic promotion back to the top flight.











But Stone, who does not believe Gayle is not a quality player, still feels that the Magpies need to sign a higher quality striker in the coming summer transfer window as Newcastle will need goals to prosper in the top flight.



A former Newcastle first team coach, Stone said on BBC Radio 5 live: "Newcastle are going to need somebody who's going to score a hatful of goals, it's as simple as that.





" You live or die by your goals", he explained.

"If you've got somebody who can just pop it in, then you've got an opportunity and a chance in games and Newcastle need to go and spend big to do that.



"I'd be surprised if he [Gayle] starts as Newcastle's main striker next season.



"He only will if Rafa doesn't get the money to go and buy who he wants to buy.



"That's not to say the lad's a bad player because he's been excellent for Newcastle this season, but if you're going to go into the Premier League you need a Premier League striker who knows exactly what he's doing and scores goals at that level", Stone said.



Gayle missed Friday night's 1-1 draw with Leeds United at St. James' Park through injury, Newcastle badly needing his finishing touch as they missed a succession of chances to kill off the visitors before being stung in the final minute of injury time.

