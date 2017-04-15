XRegister
15/04/2017 - 21:07 BST

Tottenham Hotspur May Have To Forget About Challenging For Title In Coming Years – Kevin Kilbane

 




Kevin Kilbane believes that Tottenham Hotspur fans may have to forget about their side challenging for the Premier League title over the next few seasons as they adjust to life in their new stadium.

Spurs closed the gap on league leaders Chelsea to four points with an impressive 4-0 win over Bournemouth at White Hart Lane on Saturday and are now hoping the Blues slip up at Manchester United on Sunday.




But Kilbane thinks going into next season, title challenges will be a thing of the past for Spurs and the club are unlikely to be able to challenge in the initial years at their new ground.

The former Republic of Ireland international says that Mauricio Pochettino will have to operate with financial constraints, which makes a league title challenge unlikely.
 


He said on the BBC's Final Score programme: "I think it might be difficult for them over the next few years.

"With the stadium move I think there will be financial restrictions put on Pochettino and the club in general.

"So for Tottenham to maintain what they've done in the last few years will be difficult.

"We may see the best of Tottenham in four or five years' time.

"That might not appease Tottenham supporters, but that's what I genuinely think it will be over the next few years", Kilbane added.

Tottenham are in line to play their home fixtures at Wembley next season while their new ground is completed.

Pochettino's side struggled at the national stadium in the current campaign, with European matches played at the ground; Spurs exited the Champions League at the group stage and the Europa League against Belgian side Gent in the last 32.
 