Very, Very Impressive, Very Strong – Ex-Liverpool Skipper Warns Reds Over Crystal Palace

Former Liverpool captain Mark Wright has identified Crystal Palace as the Reds' main threat in their Premier League run-in, having taken in the Eagles 3-0 destruction of Arsene Wenger's Arsenal.



Palace, who have Mamadou Sakho on loan from Liverpool until the end of the season, ran riot against the Gunners and eased to a 3-0 victory at Selhurst Park, piling pressure on Wenger.











Like Arsenal, Liverpool are also aiming to finish in the top four and Wright feels they do have a favourable run-in against a clutch of teams they will be expected to beat.



However, Wright flagged up Palace as dangerous opponents, while he also noted Southampton have their days.





" With the way Palace played the other night against Arsenal they were very, very impressive and very tough and very strong [so they are dangerous]", the former Liverpool skipper said on LFC TV.

"There's Southampton and you never know which Southampton you're going to get.



"But really, qualifying for the Champions League is now ours to lose.



"It couldn't get any better than that [run-in] really.



"You're not playing a Chelsea, a Man City, a Spurs.



"You're playing teams which, if we are at the races, we should be beating", the former England centre-back added.



Liverpool's run-in starts on Sunday when they play West Brom at the Hawthornes.



Then the Reds welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield for their final April fixture.



In May, Jurgen Klopp's side travel to Watford, host Southampton, head to West Ham and then finish by welcoming Middlesbrough.

