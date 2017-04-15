Vincent Kompany Starts – Manchester City vs Southampton Team Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Southampton vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Pep Guardiola has announced his Manchester City squad that will take on Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium later today in a Premier League clash.



The Spaniard has again started Claudio Bravo in goal with Vincent Kompany also starting again for Manchester City. The Citizens have stuffed the attacking line up with Leroy Sane, David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Jesus Navas. Sergio Aguero has also made the starting line up.











Kelechi Iheanacho and Raheem Sterling are the attacking options Guardiola has on the bench. Pablo Zabaleta and Aleksander Kolarov are the defensive cover Manchester City have on the substitutes' list.



The Citizens will be looking to extend their gap with teams outside the top four with a win and look to consolidate their claim to be in the Champions League next season.



Manchester City Team vs Southampton



Bravo, Clichy, Kompany (c), Otamendi, Fernandinho, Toure, Sane, Silva, De Bruyne, Navas, Aguero



Substitutes: Caballero, Zabaleta, Kolarov, Fernando, Sterling, A. Garcia, Iheanacho

