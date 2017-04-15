We’re Not Safe Yet, Slaven Bilic Warns After West Ham Draw At Sunderland

Follow @insidefutbol





Slaven Bilic has insisted that West Ham still have unfinished business and need more points to guarantee safety in the Premier League.



The Hammers conceded a late equaliser at Sunderland earlier today to only earn a point from a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light and they now have a nine-point cushion over teams in the relegation zone.











Bilic conceded that a draw was a fair result but he is still bitterly disappointed to see his side concede a late goal and feels Sunderland’s long ball tactics worked towards the end of the game.



Despite having a nine-point cushion over the teams in the relegation zone with five games left in the season, the West Ham boss believes his side still need to be careful and need more points to feel safe in the Premier League.





The West Ham manager was quoted as saying by the BBC: "We are disappointed to concede a late goal.

"It was a fair result. it is a point, we wanted three and we were close.



"They were throwing long balls in, putting the bodies in, from one of those situations they score the goal.



"We have four points from the last two games, we have an unfinished job to do.



"We have to pick up more points to be safe."



The Hammers will next host Everton at the London Stadium a week from today.

