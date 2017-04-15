XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/04/2017 - 11:53 BST

Yet Again It Shows Chris Wood Is Top Class Finisher – Leeds Legend Hails Newcastle Strike

 




Eddie Gray feels Chris Wood’s equalising goal for Leeds United against Newcastle United on Friday night spoke volumes about the striker's talent and his ability as a finisher.

Newcastle looked on their way to a deserved win through a 67th minute header from Jamaal Lascelles as they dominated Garry Monk’s men from start to finish.




However, Wood latched onto a cross from Kemar Roofe to score the equaliser for Leeds in the 95th minute and helped his side to walk away with a point from St. James’ Park.

Until then Wood was only feeding on scraps throughout the game and as it was the only real chance he received and Gray feels it says a lot about the striker's ability as a goalscorer and a finisher.
 


And the Leeds legend believes that the Kiwi has done it time and again for Leeds throughout this season.  

Gray said on LUTV, when asked about the goal from Wood: “It was his only chance in the whole game.

“That’s what great centre forwards do and not only tonight’s game, but he has done it in a lot of games this season.

“It speaks volumes for his talent, his ability and I have said this before, Chris Wood is a top class finisher and I think he showed it in that goal.”

It was his 25th goal of the season in the Championship and he remained the league’s top scorer in the current campaign.
 