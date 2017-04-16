Ander Herrera Getting Man of Match Was “A Negative” Blasts Chelsea Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Tommy Langley says that Gary Neville's choice of Man of the Match in the Blues' 2-0 loss at Manchester United shows how the Red Devils looked to play, negatively.



Jose Mourinho's side took the lead with just seven minutes on the clock through Marcus Rashford and then extended their advantage shortly after half time when Ander Herrera scored.











The Red Devils succeeded in shutting Chelsea down, stopping their key players from affecting the game and the Premier League leaders did not have a single shot on target.



Herrera was tasked with man-marking Eden Hazard throughout the match and Neville picked the Spaniard as the Man of the Match for Sky Sports after the game.





Langley feels that says everything about how Manchester United approached the game, terming Herrera's role "negative" .

"Gary Neville's man of the match today was Ander Herrera", Langley said on Chelsea TV.



"Well, that's a negative because he man marked someone.



"He was there to spoil.



"So they've given the man of the match to a guy who was predominantly negative.



"I know he got the second goal, but his performance was based upon stopping Eden Hazard", the Chelsea legend added.



Chelsea's defeat at Old Trafford means that Tottenham Hotspur are just four points behind the Blues with six league games still to play this season.



However, Chelsea are considered to have an easier run-in with games against Southampton (home), Everton (away), Middlesbrough (home), West Brom (away), Watford (home) and Sunderland (home) to come for the Blues.

