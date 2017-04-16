XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/04/2017 - 15:01 BST

Asmir Begovic Starts – Chelsea Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Manchester United in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

The Blues saw Tottenham Hotspur cut their lead at the top of the table to just four points on Saturday and are now looking to respond to restore their seven-point advantage in the title race.




The visitors will have to do without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois however, as he has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

As a result, Asmir Begovic lines up between the sticks for Chelsea, with the back three ahead of him being Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and skipper Gary Cahill. N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic will look to control midfield, with Pedro Rodriguez, Eden Hazard and Diego Costa up top.

On the bench Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has Willian if he needs to introduce a creative spark, while Cesc Fabregas offers more midfield control.

 


Chelsea Team vs Manchester United

Begovic; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard

Substitutes: Eduardo, Zouma, Terry, Loftus-Cheek, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi
 