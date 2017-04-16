Can See Us Unbeaten Now, Top Four Chances 9.5 For Me – Former Liverpool Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Phil Babb believes Liverpool will go unbeaten for the rest of the season after seeing off West Brom 1-0 on Sunday at the Hawthornes.



Jurgen Klopp's men were looking to keep their top four hopes on track and a Roberto Firmino header from a set piece did the business for the visitors against a stubborn West Brom side.











The match was considered a potential banana skin for Liverpool, especially given the Baggies' 3-1 win at the ground over Arsenal in March.



And with Liverpool coming through the test, Babb now thinks Klopp's side will not lose again this season.





" I can see us going unbeaten to the end of the season now", he said on LFC TV.

As such, the former Liverpool defender is extremely positive on the chances of the Reds finishing the season in the top four and securing Champions League football for next term.



"Out of ten? After today I would say 9.5", he said, when asked to rate Liverpool's chances of grabbing Champions League football.



"I think we've just built momentum.



"Everyone is focused on the job in hand. Win our last games and then it's down to us", Babb added.



Liverpool have just five league games remaining this season.



They host Crystal Palace next weekend before then travelling to Watford.



Klopp's side welcome Southampton to Anfield on 7th May, while they then head to West Ham United before finishing the campaign at home to Middlesbrough.

