Chelsea Created No Chances, Almost Perfect – Ander Herrera Hails Man Utd Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Ander Herrera feels Manchester United came close to a perfect display against Chelsea as they sent the league leaders packing 2-0 at Old Trafford.



Manchester United started firmly on the front foot at Old Trafford and pulled ahead with only seven minutes on the clock. Chelsea had complaints about the goal as Herrera appeared to handle the ball, before he slipped in Marcus Rashford, who made no mistake in firing past Asmir Begovic.











Chelsea were rattled and looked vulnerable defensively with Manchester United continuing to make the running.



The Blues were struggling to get into the game and could not make an impact before the break, meaning they headed in 1-0 behind.





Antonio Conte's men came out for the second period looking to quickly get on level terms, but suffered a big blow just four minutes into the second half.

Ashley Young found Herrera, who lashed a fierce shot, which took a deflection off Kurt Zouma, and flew into the Chelsea net to make it 2-0 to the hosts.



Chelsea brought Cesc Fabregas on in the 55th minute, bringing off Victor Moses, while they then introduced Willian for Nemanja Matic eleven minutes later as they searched for a goal to bring them back into the game.



The visitors toiled, but were poor and failed to land a blow on the Red Devils as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat, not even registering a shot on target.



For Herrera, Manchester United produced a superb display, especially defensively.



"It was almost perfect – you cannot say it was perfect because you always have some things to improve", he said on Sky Sports.



"But defensively it was perfect. They are top of the table and they did not create any chances.



"Overall we can be happy."



The midfielder also dismissed thoughts that a free-kick could have been awarded in the build-up to the first goal.



"I didn't want to touch the ball with the hand.



"I was running with my hands next to my body and it was not my intention to touch the ball."

