Chelsea Suffer Massive Injury Blow Ahead of Manchester United Game

Chelsea have suffered a massive blow ahead of this afternoon's Premier League game against Manchester United at Old Trafford.



The Blues will be without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who has been ruled out of the clash due to an ankle injury.











Courtois suffered the ankle injury in training, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, and as such he did not travel with the squad for the meeting with Manchester United.



The Belgian has been in superb form for Chelsea in the current campaign and his absence will be keenly felt by Antonio Conte's men as they look to restore a seven-point gap over Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the league table.





Chelsea are now hoping that Courtois can shake off the injury in time for the side's FA Cup semi-final tie against Spurs.

Asmir Begovic is expected to come in for Courtois and the pressure will be on the former Stoke City man to quickly get up to speed.



Spurs piled the pressure on Chelsea on Saturday by brushing aside Bournemouth at White Hart Lane.



Mauricio Pochettino's men beat the Cherries 4-0.

