Getting Better and Better, Will Be Real Asset For Leeds United – Former White Hails Star

Kemar Roofe will get better and better and become a key man for Leeds United, former Whites forward Noel Whelan believes.



The ex-Oxford United man has been increasingly turned to by Whites head coach Garry Monk in recent games, operating as part of the forward three tucked in behind striker Chris Wood.











And Roofe has been praised for his ability to get up the pitch and support Wood, along with chipping in with goals.



He scored in last weekend's 3-0 win over Preston North End, before providing the assist for Wood to equalise away at Newcastle United on Good Friday.





Whelan feels the signs are that Roofe is only going to improve and he is sure the 24-year-old will be a big asset for the Whites.

"Leeds have a balance across the team now", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.



"They have players with a range of attributes – [Alfonso] Pedraza likes to come into the box and score goals, and Roofe has got better and better.



"I can see Roofe being a real asset for Leeds", he added.



Leeds paid £3m to sign Roofe from Oxford last summer and he initially struggled to hammer down a spot in the side, regularly being introduced by Monk from the bench.



He is now living up to his price tag.

