Heung-Min Son Is Simply Flying – Spurs Schemer Pours Praise On Red Hot Hitman

Christian Eriksen says team-mate Heung-Min Son is currently flying for Tottenham Hotspur and he is hoping the Korean can keep his form going until the end of the campaign.



Son has been on fire in recent matches, hitting five goals in his last four Premier League games, along with providing an assist.











He has helped Tottenham move to within four points of league leaders Chelsea, something they will hope is still the case after the Blues take on Manchester United at Old Trafford this afternoon.



For Eriksen, Son is in a superb run of form and the Dane feels there are always periods in a season when the Korean simply turns on the style.





" He has some periods where he’s flying and it always makes a big difference", Eriksen told his club's official site.

"It was the same in September where he had a few games where he was flying and hopefully he’ll continue doing that.



"Hopefully he’ll continue his form and help the team in the last six or seven games", the midfielder added.



Son has 19 goals in all competitions to his name for Spurs this season, with 12 of those strikes coming in the Premier League.



The forward regularly turns provider too and has created eight goals for his team-mates along the way.



He had been linked with leaving Spurs last summer, amid interest from Wolfsburg.

