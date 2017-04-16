I Hated Day Celtic Won 5-1 – Rangers Star On “Very Bad” Experience

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Niko Kranjcar has dubbed his only experience of an Old Firm clash against Celtic "very bad" and admits it was a day he "hated".



The former Tottenham Hotspur schemer turned out in the first game between Rangers and Celtic this season, managing 45 minutes as the Bhoys tore the Gers apart to run out 5-1 winners.











Kranjcar picked up a cruciate knee ligament injury which ruled him out for the rest of the season before Rangers could play Celtic once again, meaning he has been left with a bitter taste in his mouth.



And the Croatian is hoping he gets the chance to create a better experience against Celtic soon.





Asked how he rates the Old Firm amongst all the derbies he has played in, Kranjcar told Rangers TV: " [The Old Firm game rates as] very bad because I lost 5-1.

"So I hated that day.



"Experience wise, I've said all along I've played in big derbies back home.



"I moved from my home club to their biggest rivals, so I did have quite fiesty receptions.



"I would say the Croatian fans are a bit more aggressive than the Scottish ones.



"But it's a great atmosphere, but looking back when you lose 5-1 it doesn't really feel like a derby game to be fair.



"So it wasn't a nice experience and looking forward hopefully I'll get to play a few more and change the experience", Kranjcar added.



The midfielder is unlikely to get the chance to face Celtic again this season as he is aiming to regain fitness in order to be involved over pre-season, where he will look to impress new Gers boss Pedro Caixinha.

