Leeds United Have Big Pontus Jansson Dilemma, Acknowledges Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has acknowleged that Leeds United face a dilemma with centre-back Pontus Jansson, who is just one yellow card away from a three-match ban.



The Sweden defender picked up his 14th yellow card of the season in Good Friday's 1-1 draw away at Newcastle United and is now walking a tightrope as the playoffs approach.











Leeds are in a strong position to reach the playoffs, but have still not secured their spot and face four crucial games, with Wolverhampton Wanderers the first on Easter Monday.



Whelan knows Leeds will surely want Jansson not to be banned for the playoffs and raised the prospect of him picking up a tactical booking in the latter stages of the Wolves game.





" What do Leeds do about Jansson?" he mused on BBC Radio Leeds.

"It's such a hard one for Leeds – what are they going to do? One more yellow and you lose him. Do they wait? Lose him for the playoffs?



"Take one for the team in the 80th minute against Wolves, so you know you have him in the playoffs?



"Take that ban for the final three games? Wait until they've secured their top six place?



"If Leeds are in the playoffs, they'll want him then, simple as", Whelan added.



Jansson was a rock at the back against Newcastle as pressure was piled onto the Leeds defence at St. James' Park.



Losing the Swede for any part of the playoffs would come as a hammer blow for Garry Monk's men and the Whites will be desperate to avoid that fate.

