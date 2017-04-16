XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/04/2017 - 12:31 BST

Lucas Leiva Starts – Liverpool Team vs West Brom Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Brom vs Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)

Liverpool have officially named their side and substitutes to play West Brom at the Hawthornes in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp's side dropped down from third to fourth place on Saturday with Manchester City winning at Southampton and with Manchester United and Arsenal still to play, will be desperate to make sure they take all three points against Tony Pulis' men.




Liverpool could find it tough though, with Pulis taking a proud record into the game – he has never lost a home match against the Reds with any side he has come up against them with.

Klopp has Simon Mignolet between the sticks, while he appears to be playing three at the back with Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Lucas Leiva. Nathaniel Clyne and James Milner will operate as wing-backs, while in midfield Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can line up. Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Divock Origi all play.

If the Liverpool manager needs to change things, he can turn to Daniel Sturridge if needed, while Marko Grujic is also amongst the substitutes. Ragnar Klavan misses out today with a knee injury.

 


Liverpool Team vs West Brom

Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Lucas, Milner, Can, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Firmino, Origi

Substitutes: Karius, Moreno, Grujic, Sturridge, Alexander-Arnold, Woodburn, Gomez 
 