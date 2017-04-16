Scott Brown Lost Plot, It Was Leg Breaker – Neil McCann Backs Sending Off of Celtic Skipper

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers winger Neil McCann fully supports the referee's decision to send Celtic captain Scott Brown off in Sunday's 2-2 draw between the Bhoys and Ross County.



In an encounter which became heated towards the end when Ross County were given a controversial penalty, Brown was sent off for a late lunge on Liam Boyce.











The Celtic skipper went in on Boyce with both feet and the referee opted to send him off, meaning he will miss the Bhoys' next two matches, which are both against fierce rivals Rangers.



And McCann is sure sending Brown off was the right call.





"Scott lost the plot. He lost all composure", McCann said on Sky Sports after the match.

"He went back to his early days.



"It's the speed of the challenge, how he's coming in. That could be a leg breaker.



"It was the right decision."



And McCann feels that Celtic have every right to expect more maturity from their skipper.



"The captain has got no excuse because you're looking for maturity from your leader", he added.



Celtic are next up against Rangers in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup and will be without Brown for the contest.



The 31-year-old has been a key man for the Bhoys this season, clocking up a total of 49 appearances in all competitions, including turning out for Celtic in every match in their Champions League group.



Brown has made 411 appearances since joining Celtic in 2007.

