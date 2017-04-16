XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/04/2017 - 13:11 BST

Sometimes I Just Like To Watch Him – Tottenham Hotspur Star Firm Fan of Team-Mate

 




Heung-Min Son has revealed he, like Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino, is a fully paid up member of the Moussa Dembele fan club.

Dembele scored and turned in a sublime performance in Saturday's 4-0 win over Bournemouth, registering an astonishing passing accuracy of 98.5 per cent.




Pochettino dubbed the Belgium international "a genius" after the game as he praised his midfielder's talents – and Son too is a big fan of his team-mate.

The South Korea international revealed that sometimes he just likes to watch Dembele play the game, while dubbing him "really, really good".
 


"Mousa is a really, really good player", Son explained to his club's official site.

"Sometimes I just enjoy watching him play football because he’s such a great player and I’m really happy for him to score his first goal of the season.

"Everyone is happy because he scored his first one today", the forward, who also helped himself to a goal, added.

Spurs now take a brief break from Premier League action by locking horns with Chelsea in an FA Cup semi-final tie next weekend, while their next game in the top flight comes on Wednesday 26th April, when Crystal Palace welcome Tottenham to Selhurst Park.
 