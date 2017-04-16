Still Think Jurgen Klopp Could Replace Simon Mignolet In Summer – Former Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Phil Babb is not sure that Simon Mignolet is the long-term answer between the sticks for the Reds, despite his impressive recent form.



Mignolet again turned in a good performance on Sunday against West Brom as Liverpool came away from the Hawthornes with a precious 1-0 win to keep their top four hopes on track.











The Belgian has come to the rescue for Liverpool on a number of occasions, keeping summer signing Loris Karius out of the side, but Babb still thinks Reds manager Jurgen Klopp could look elsewhere.



He also believes between the sticks is where most people would say Liverpool need to strengthen if they are to push for the Premier League title.





" Long-term….it's a difficult one. You tend to focus on the mistakes rather than the bread and butter saves, or you focus on a world-class save, like last week", Babb said on LFC TV.

"Is he the long term solution? I'm still not so sure.



"Clearly for the rest of the season he is, but I still think the manager will revisit it because he nailed his colours to the mast when he brought Karius in and said he was his number 1.



"We know Karius had a few dodgy games, then that change happened and it's been Mignolet ever since.



"What happens? Does he start next season with Karius as number 1? Does he go into the transfer market and bring in a top class goalkeeper?



"I think ultimately if we secure top four, people will look at how we strengthen the squad for next season.



"What could get use closer to the Premier League title? People will say, a goalkeeper, a left-back and a top class striker.



"Mignolet has done fantastically well, but I think it will be revisited in the summer", he added.



Mignolet cut a determined figure at Anfield when dropped for Karius earlier this season and worked hard to convince Klopp to put him back in the team, something which happened as Karius struggled in the Premier League spotlight.



The Belgium international made his 175th appearance for Liverpool against West Brom, marking it by keeping a clean sheet.

