Tom Rogic Starts – Celtic Team vs Ross County Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Ross County vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Celtic have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play Ross County at the Global Energy Stadium in a Scottish Premiership fixture this afternoon.



Brendan Rodgers' men have wrapped up the Premiership title and sit top of the table with 90 points and six matches left to play, meaning it is a case of collect as many points as possible for the Bhoys.











Celtic have a good record against Ross County, having not lost the last 13 league meetings with today's opponents, with their last loss coming in 2013.



For the game today, Rodgers has Craig Gordon between the sticks, while the central defensive unit is Jozo Simunovic, Erik Sviatchenko and Kiernan Tierney. James Forrest is handed a start, while Scott Brown and Stuart Armstrong look to control midfield. Tom Rogic plays, while Scott Sinclair will want to support Moussa Dembele up top.



On the bench, the Celtic boss can call for Leigh Griffiths if he needs to bring on another striker, while Patrick Roberts is a wide option.



Celtic Team vs Ross County



Gordon, Simunovic, Sviatchenko, Tierney, Forrest, Brown, Armstrong, McGregor, Rogic, Sinclair, Dembele



Substitutes: Bailly, Toure, Izaguirre, Griffiths, Gamboa, Roberts, Eboue Kouassi

