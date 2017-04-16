You Could See Our Points Hunger – Tottenham Hotspur Star On Brushing Aside Bournemouth

Follow @insidefutbol





Moussa Dembele believes it was clear to see from the first minute at White Hart Lane that Tottenham Hotspur were hungry to take all three points against Bournemouth on Saturday.



Spurs knew that beating the Cherries would cut the gap to league leaders Chelsea to just four points, piling the pressure on the Blues for their trip to Manchester United on Sunday.











And Mauricio Pochettino's side were ruthless, brushing Bournemouth aside with goals from Dembele, Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane and Vincent Janssen to run out 4-0 winners and breathe down Chelsea's neck.



For Dembele, Tottenham's hunger to win the game was evident, while he also praised the aggressive streak his side showed.





" I’m very happy with the performance and overall as a team we played very well from the start", Dembele said via his club's official site .

"We played with a lot of aggression and everyone really wanted to win the game, you could see that straight away.



"We had a lot of chances, we could have scored four goals even in the first half but overall we’re all very happy", the Belgian added.



Spurs are now crossing their fingers for Manchester United to beat Chelsea, something which would bring the title race truly to life heading into the final six games of the season.

