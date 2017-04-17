XRegister
17/04/2017 - 12:18 BST

AC Milan Still Hoping To Beat Arsenal To Sead Kolasinac

 




AC Milan are still hoping they will be able to beat Arsenal to the signature of Bosnia left-back Sead Kolasinac.

The defender is out of contract with Bundesliga side Schalke in the summer and is set to move on for a new challenge, with AC Milan and Arsenal going head to head for his signature.




It had been claimed the full-back was all but certain to join Arsenal, but his father said recently that his son has not put pen to paper on a deal with any club and is set to take a decision soon.

And despite Arsenal being considered in pole position, AC Milan have not given up hope of winning the race, according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato.
 


With Kolasinac not having signed a pre-contractual agreement with Arsenal, the Rossoneri remain hopeful he will eventually chose to move to Serie A.

The 23-year-old came through the youth ranks at Schalke, making his Bundesliga bow for the club in 2012 against Bavarian outfit Greuther Furth.

Kolasinac was born in Germany and represented the country at Under-18, Under-19 and Under-20 level, before choosing to play his senior international football for Bosnia.
 