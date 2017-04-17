Arsene Wenger Explains 3-4-3 Switch After Arsenal Win At Boro

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has explained going with a 3-4-3 formation away against Middlesbrough this evening.



The Gunners shook things up at the Riverside Stadium, going with three central defenders as they looked to bounce back from a 3-0 drubbing away at Crystal Palace last Monday night.











Goals from Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil were a mountain which Middlesbrough could not climb, although they did make sure Arsenal did not recover a clean sheet in the north east.



Wenger was asked after the game about his decision to switch formation to 3-4-3 and explained it was something he wanted to do to cope with direct play from opponents.





And the Frenchman believes that the formation switch did add defensive solidity.

"I felt it added a bit more stability on the long balls", Wenger was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"We faced a direct game and we have been punished a bit on that.



"It gave the opponents more of the ball. Against Palace we had 70% possession but lost.



"Sometimes we want to have the ball but when a team lacks confidence just to change the system can help believe something different", he added.



Arsenal are now up to sixth in the Premier League table, but still seven points off fourth placed Manchester City, though they do have a game in hand on the Citizens and two in hand on third placed Liverpool.

