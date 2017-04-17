Chelsea Confirm John Terry Departure At Season’s End

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have announced that John Terry is to leave the club at the end of the season.



The club captain has seen manager Antonio Conte prefer other options in his three-man backline this season, restricting the chances for the veteran centre-back to play.











And Terry, who has made 578 appearances for the club to sit third in the list of Chelsea's all-time appearance makers, is calling time on his Chelsea career this summer, though he is determined at present to focus on helping the Blues be successful.



Terry said via Chelsea's official site: "After 22 years there is so much to say and so many people to thank at this great football club.





" From coaches, team-mates and staff to the fans who have given me so much support down the years, I can’t thank you enough. There will be opportunities for me to speak further about this over the coming weeks", he continued .

"I will decide on my future in due course, but for now I am committed to helping the team achieve success this season."



Terry has made just five Premier League appearances for the Blues this season and is out of contract in the summer.



He has made three appearances in the FA Cup and will hope to play his part in the Blues winning the competition.



A former England captain, the 36-year-old is likely to receive lucrative proposals to continue his career elsewhere, however it remains to be seen whether he will remain in the Premier League or move abroad.

