Chelsea Not Nervous Despite Spurs Cutting Lead, Blues Star Insists

Chelsea custodian Asmir Begovic insists that his team have enough experience to hold their nerve and get over the line to win the league title.



The Pensioners surrendered three points to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, thus opening a window of opportunity for second placed Tottenham Hotspur.











Antonio Conte's team though still hold a four-point lead at the top of the table with six matches still left to be played in the season, and also look to have a more straight forward run-in.



And the 29-year-old goalkeeper feels that there are enough experienced player in the squad to guide them through and the general mood within the team is not nervy.





"It’s not getting nervy. We an experienced group of players who have been there and done this before. We have to just focus on getting better for the next game", Begovic told his club's official website.

"We’ll bounce back.



"There is still lots to play for this season.



"We just have to do our job.



"We still have a four-point advantage which at the beginning of the season we would have taken at this stage."



Chelsea now have four home games against Southampton, Middlesbrough, Watford and Sunderland, along with two away games against Everton and West Brom and Begovic feels that if they can win their games Tottenham's results won't matter.



"We are still in a good position and we just have to concentrate on ourselves.



"If we pick up the points we need it doesn’t matter what Spurs do."

