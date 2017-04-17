Don’t Even Talk To Pontus Jansson About Yellow Card Situation, Insists Former Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Andy Ritchie says he would not even discuss Pontus Jansson's yellow card situation with the player concerned.



Jansson is currently on 14 yellow cards for the season and if he picks up another it will trigger an automatic three-match ban. With the centre-back having been a key man for Leeds this term, the Whites are desperate not to lose him, especially for the Championship playoffs.











There have been suggestions Jansson should pick up a tactical booking against Wolves at Elland Road today, bringing the ban forward and meaning he will be available for the playoffs.



But Ritchie feels that might be dangerous as Leeds could need him to help cement a playoff spot in their final few games.





And the former Leeds man says he would not even discuss the situation with Jansson as the defender needs to play his natural game and should not have the baggage of worrying about a ban in his head.

"Pontus Jansson obviously got booked again against Newcastle and one more yellow card would mean a three-game ban", he wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.



"But I don’t think you can tell him to do anything in terms of avoiding a yellow card or getting one.



"I wouldn’t even talk to him about it because he’s got to be himself, it’s got to be from himself and if somebody is going through and they are going to score then you have to do what you have got to do.



"It’s not something that you should have in your head that you can’t tackle, because, as a defender, you know that you are going to have to do that.



"It’s a bit of a sticky situation but it would be a big blow. And it might even be better if he got his 15th booking against Wolves and he missed the last three games because then he would be okay for the play-offs", Ritchie explained.



"It would be better if he didn’t get booked at all, but in an ideal world he would get booked on Monday and then miss the last three games.



"But you might say, with the scenario as it is, that you will need him for those last three games."



Jansson has formed a superb central defensive partnership with Kyle Bartley this term, with Liam Cooper, who is now serving a suspension of his own, having to make do with warming the bench for the majority of the campaign.

