Garry Monk Promises “Three Massive Performances” After Leeds Lose To Wolves

Garry Monk says he is sure his Leeds United side will produce three massive performances in their remaining Championship games this season after slipping out of the playoff places.



Leeds were expected to make short work of Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on Easter Monday, but the Whites were poor throughout and ended up on the end of a 1-0 defeat.











As such they have now slipped out of the playoff places to seventh, but will still be confident of making the cut if they can win all their three remaining matches.



And Monk vowed Leeds will give everything to do just that.





" I've worked with this group all season and they've gained a lot of experience and understanding", Monk told BBC Radio Leeds .

"I'm 100% confident that they'll give three massive performances where they let it all go.



"But we have no time to feel sorry for ourselves. We'll have a really good week this week."



And the Leeds boss made no bones about just how important Leeds' next match is, which is a visit to struggling Burton Albion, who are fighting to avoid relegation.



"Burton will be the game of our lives and we'll have to leave it out on the pitch", Monk said.



Burton grabbed a win on Easter Monday, beating Birmingham City 2-0 away from home to move up to 19th spot in the standings.

