Leeds United Trip Good Game For Us To Have – Wolves Star Confident

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Romain Saiss believes a trip to Elland Road to play Leeds United this afternoon is exactly what his side need.



While Wolves have little to play for in the current campaign, they could damage Leeds' chances of finishing in the playoff spots in the Championship if they can come back with all three points from their visit to Yorkshire.











Wolves had been on a good run of form until recently, winning five consecutive games, but the wheels have come off in their last two matches, with defeats against Bristol City and Brighton, respectively.



And midfielder Saiss feels that heading to Elland Road is just what the doctor ordered for Wolves as they look to get back on track.





" It's a good game for us to have – a big stadium and a big crowd, so there's motivation to go out there and do well", he told his club's official site, before noting the visitors will have a "good chance" .

"If we keep our first half performance from the Brighton game and make sure we concentrate and play like that for 90 minutes, we have a good chance.



"It's important for us now to pick up wins and finish the season well – we will go to Leeds with the ambition to win", Saiss added.



Wolves lost the earlier fixture between the two clubs, being edged out 1-0 in October as a Kemar Roofe goal gave Leeds all three points.

