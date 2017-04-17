More Difficult Than We Thought – West Ham Supremo Makes London Stadium Admission

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United supremo David Gold says that increasing the London Stadium's capacity to the 66,000 mark is proving difficult to do.



At present the London Stadium can hold 57,000 for West Ham matches, but Gold has been keen to see the number rise, with a number of fans also hopeful about the capacity increasing.











Gold had been aiming for 66,000, but he has now admitted that hitting that number is proving to be tough.



He wrote on Twitter: "66,000 is proving to be a bit more difficult than we first thought, but we will continue to pursue our aim."





West Ham packed in 56,973 for their last home match, a vital win over struggling Swansea City.

The Hammers' move to their new stadium has not come without controversy.



There have been issues with crowd disturbances, while a number of fans are unhappy with West Ham leaving Upton Park to move to the London Stadium.



Criticism centres around the fact that the stadium was built to host athletics and as such fans are a considerable distance from the pitch, something which would not be the case in a football specific ground.

