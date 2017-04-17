No Future Update Says Arsene Wenger After Arsenal Win At Middlesbrough

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says there is no update on his future, following the Gunners beating Middlesbrough 2-1 this evening.



Wenger is out of contract with Arsenal at the end of the season and has not announced whether he will sign a new contract, though he has claimed he already knows what he will do.











The Frenchman is keeping fans waiting to see whether he will stay and he again refused to confirm what he will do after the win at Boro.



Wenger was asked on Sky Sports whether there is any update on his future, and he replied simply: "No."





With on the pitch matters, Wenger was pleased with how his side responded in a difficult period, with goals from Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil proving too much for Boro to cope with.

"We responded well. I think it was not perfect but the commitment and focus was there. At 1-1 we found a response and managed to win", Wenger explained.



"It was a big test, Middlesbrough gave everything. It's one of their last chances to stay in the league."



The Gunners now take a break from Premier League action and face Manchester City in an FA Cup semi-final tie at the weekend.

