XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/04/2017 - 22:17 BST

No Future Update Says Arsene Wenger After Arsenal Win At Middlesbrough

 




Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says there is no update on his future, following the Gunners beating Middlesbrough 2-1 this evening.

Wenger is out of contract with Arsenal at the end of the season and has not announced whether he will sign a new contract, though he has claimed he already knows what he will do.




The Frenchman is keeping fans waiting to see whether he will stay and he again refused to confirm what he will do after the win at Boro.

Wenger was asked on Sky Sports whether there is any update on his future, and he replied simply: "No."
 


With on the pitch matters, Wenger was pleased with how his side responded in a difficult period, with goals from Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil proving too much for Boro to cope with.

"We responded well. I think it was not perfect but the commitment and focus was there. At 1-1 we found a response and managed to win", Wenger explained.

"It was a big test, Middlesbrough gave everything. It's one of their last chances to stay in the league."

The Gunners now take a break from Premier League action and face Manchester City in an FA Cup semi-final tie at the weekend.
 