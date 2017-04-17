XRegister
17/04/2017 - 11:52 BST

PHOTO: Leeds United Co-Owner Andrea Radrizzani En Route To Elland Road

 




Leeds United co-owner Andrea Radrizzani is on his way to Elland Road for this afternoon's crucial Championship clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Garry Monk's men earned a late draw against Newcastle United on Good Friday, with Chris Wood popping up with a late leveller.




Now they will bid to make the Easter break a good one by taking all three points against Wolves, something which would mean a big step towards locking down a spot in the playoffs.

And watching on will be Radrizzani.
 


The Italian businessman posted a photograph on Instagram and wrote: "On the way. #leeds."

Radrizzani took a 50 per cent shareholding in Leeds earlier this year and could acquire the remaining 50 per cent from chairman Massimo Cellino in the summer.

He is set to hold talks with head coach Monk in June as the club look to plot the way ahead with the former Swansea City manager.

Monk signed a one-year contract at Elland Road last summer, succeeding Steve Evans.
 