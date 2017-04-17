Pontus Jansson Plays – Leeds United Team vs Wolves Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes to host Wolves at Elland Road in a Championship fixture.



Garry Monk's men drew 1-1 at St. James' Park against Newcastle United on Good Friday and are bidding to take all three points today to further push their claims to finish in the playoff spots.











The Whites remain without the suspended Liam Cooper, while centre-back Pontus Jansson is walking a tightrope with 14 bookings to his name already; a 15th would mean a three-match ban.



Monk has Rob Green between the sticks, while Luke Ayling and Gaetano Berardi are the full-backs. Jansson and Bartley team up in the heart of defence. The two in front of the back four are Liam Bridcutt and Kalvin Phillips, while Kemar Roofe, Pablo Hernandez and Alfonso Pedraza tuck in behind Chris Wood.



On the bench, Monk has Eunan O'Kane if he needs to try to control possession more in the game, while Souleymane Doukara is an attacking option. Ronaldo Vieira is not in the squad due to illness.



Leeds United Team vs Wolverhampton Wanderers



Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Berardi, Bridcutt, Phillips, Roofe, Hernandez, Pedraza, Wood



Substitutes: Peacock-Farrell, Taylor, Coyle, O'Kane, Sacko, Dallas, Doukara

