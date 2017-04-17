XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/04/2017 - 22:07 BST

Premier League New Boys Brighton Tracking Palermo Defender

 




Premier League new boys Brighton & Hove Albion are eyeing Palermo defender Michel Morganella.

The Seagulls sealed promotion from the Championship on Easter Monday by virtue of a 2-1 home win over Wigan Athletic in front of 29,940 fans.




But the work has not stopped for Brighton as they are now plotting how to strengthen their squad in order to make sure they have a fighting chance of survival.

And the Seagulls are interested in 27-year-old defender Morganella, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.
 


He came through the youth ranks at Sion before getting his break with St Jakob-Park outfit Basel.

Italian outfit Palermo swooped to snap up Morganella, who operates as a right-back, in 2009; he then had a loan stint with Novara.

Morganella has found securing a spot in the Palermo side to be tough in the current campaign and the defender has managed just ten appearances in Serie A this term.

He is under contract at Palermo until 2018.
 