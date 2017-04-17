West Ham Must Be Confident While Leading Feels Hammers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham forward Andre Ayew has expressed his confidence in seeing his team overcome all their problems before the end of the season.



The Hammers have lost five of their last seven matches and in spite of returning to winning ways against Swansea last weekend, were only able to manage a 2-2 draw against rock bottom side Sunderland this weekend.











The former Swansea man feels that the real problem with his team this season has been that they have played too defensive while in the lead and that has allowed their opponents to come back.



"I think this season has been difficult season in many ways", Ayew told his club's official website.





"We just need to work hard to gain confidence and when we’re leading, we went back too much and don’t go forward. It happens when you haven’t got the results you have wanted.

"I know we will solve this problem before the end of the season."



West Ham's next opponents are Everton at the London Stadium and Ayew hopes that he and his team-mates will do enough to give the home fans something to cheer about.



"We need to prepare and hopefully the fans will be there in their numbers for Everton at home and hopefully we give them something to cheer as well



"Everton are a big team with big players and it’s a big game and we need to points. It’s important.



"We saw the atmosphere in the last game against Swansea and we need the same again. We will give it our best."



West Ham are currently placed 13th in the league table with 37 points from 33 league games, trailing 12th placed Leicester in terms of goal difference.

