AC Milan Agree Deal For Chelsea Linked Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan have reached an agreement over a fee with Villarreal for the signature of Argentine defender Mateo Musacchio during the summer transfer window.



The Rossoneri have been on the 26-year-old defender’s trail since last summer and have been keen on signing him despite their multiple failures to agree a deal for him.











In recent months there were also suggestions that Chelsea have joined the chase for the Argentine ahead of the transfer window, but it seems AC Milan will finally get their man at the end of the season.



According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, the Rossoneri have agreed a fee with Villarreal for the defender and are expected to complete the transfer in the summer.





Villarreal are set to receive an initial fee of €15m from AC Milan for Musacchio, with bonus payments promised down the line based on his performances and appearances in Italy.

The Serie A giants will now have to reach an agreement over a contract with the defender before completing the move when the transfer window officially opens in the coming few months.



Musacchio recently indicated that he was leaning toward signing a new contract with Villarreal but it seems the defender could be wearing an AC Milan shirt next season.



Musacchio joined Villarreal from River Plate in 2009 and has clocked in 246 appearances for the club thus far.

