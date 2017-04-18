AC Milan Join Chelsea In Alvaro Morata Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are considering making a summer move for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, who has also been linked with a move to Chelsea, in the summer.



Silvio Berlusconi recently sold AC Milan to a Chinese consortium and armed with fresh funds, the club are plotting a big summer window to improve the quality of the squad.











Signing a big name striker is on the agenda and according to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport, the Rossoneri are plotting a move for former Juventus forward Morata.



Real Madrid re-signed the forward from Juventus last summer but the Spaniard has failed to establish himself as a certain starter and remains down the pecking order of attackers in Zinedine Zidane’s squad.





Antonio Conte remains a big fan of his former Juventus forward and is interested in taking him to Chelsea at the end of the season but it seems he could face competition from AC Milan.

Morata already has experience of playing in Italy for Juventus and AC Milan are considering competing with Chelsea for his signature during the summer transfer window.



However, it remains to be seen whether the new Rossoneri owners can compete with Premier League cash when push comes to shove for Morata at the end of the season.



Morata has a contract until 2021 with Real Madrid but is desperate to play more regular football next season.

