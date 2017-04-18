Antonio Conte Doesn’t Fancy Him – Former Chelsea Defender On Fringe Blues Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea man Jason Cundy feels Antonio Conte won’t provide Michy Batshuayi with a chance to impress as he feels the Blues boss doesn’t fancy the Belgian striker.



Chelsea signed the 23-year-old hitman from Marseille for big money last summer but the Belgian has struggled to catch the eye of the Blues manager throughout the season.











Conte has time and again mentioned that he wants to see more from the Belgian on the training pitch and it seems Batshuayi has not done enough to earn his manager’s trust.



He has played just 19 minutes of league football since February and has clocked up just 513 minutes of first team football in the entire campaign thus far.





Cundy feels Conte clearly is not a fan of the former Marseille striker as he has provided opportunities to other fringe players and believes Batshuayi will continue to struggle for minutes until the end of the season.

The former Blue said on Chelsea TV: “He clearly doesn't fancy him and this has been a pattern that we have seen throughout the season.



“I can recall a couple of times he has come off the bench.



“But he clearly doesn't trust him, believe in him, or whatever it might be.



“He's putting everyone else on, shuffling his formation and the pack in a very different way.



“It looks to be like he's not going to get given that chance because he believes others are better.”



Batshuayi is yet to feature in a Chelsea starting eleven in the Premier League this season, despite Diego Costa struggling for form in recent games.

