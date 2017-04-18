Arsenal and Barcelona Linked Ernesto Valverde Set For Summer Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal managerial target Ernesto Valverde will leave Athletic Bilbao at the end of the season, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.



The 53-year-old’s future at the San Mames has been a topic of much conjecture over the last few weeks since news emerged that Arsenal have contacted the Spaniard about replacing Arsene Wenger at the Emirates in the summer.











Like Wenger, Valverde’s contract also expires at the end of the season, but unlike the Frenchman, the Spaniard has made his decision known to the Athletic Bilbao hierarchy ahead of the end of the campaign.



And it has been claimed that the 53-year-old has told Athletic Bilbao that he won’t be signing a new deal and will be leaving the club following the completion of the current campaign.





Valverde is said to be keen to explore new challenges with Arsenal believed to be interested in roping in him if Wenger eventually decides to end his long reign at the Emirates.

There are also suggestions that he features prominently on the list of candidates Barcelona want to replace boss Luis Enrique, who will be leaving the Catalan giants in the summer.



The Spaniard will return to management soon but it seems Athletic Bilbao will also be in the market for a new manager as Valverde has decided to pack his bags at the San Mames.

