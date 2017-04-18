Arsenal Step Up Scouting of Everton Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal stepped up on their scouting of Club Brugge defender Bjorn Engels on Easter Monday.



The Gunners have been strongly linked with the Belgian star, along with another Premier League club in the shape of Everton, as interest around Engels increases rapidly.











Engels has spoken of his admiration for the Premier League, opening the door for a potential summer switch to England.



And Arsenal are paying close attention to the 22-year-old centre-back, sending scouts to watch him in action for Club Brugge against Zulte Waregem on Monday, according to Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant.





Engels is a product of Club Brugge's youth set-up and make his senior debut for the club in 2012 in the Europa League.

He has kicked on and is now a regular fixture for the Jupiler League side, making a total of 88 appearances for the club so far.



Club Brugge look likely to have to field interest for Engels in the summer transfer window and the defender is under contract at the club until the summer of 2020.



Engels' side are currently in third spot in the Jupiler League Championship Playoff Group.

