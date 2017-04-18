Arsenal Target All Set To Pen New Deal With Napoli

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli have now finally reached an agreement with Arsenal linked winger Lorenzo Insigne over a new contract to keep him at the club.



The Serie A giants have been trying to lock down the 25-year-old Italian winger on a new deal for months, with Arsenal said to be waiting in the wings for the player ahead of the summer window.











The parties came close to reaching an agreement many times over the past few months, but the deal remained elusive, with Insigne’s representatives failing to agree on the details.



However, it seems the differences have been resolved and according to Il Mattino, Napoli and the player’s representatives thrashed out the agreement during a meeting last Friday.





Insigne will sign a new five-year contract with the Naples-based club and an official announcement on the deal is expected to be made some time during the course of the week.

A Napoli academy product, the Italian has been a key player for the club over the last few years and they were more than keen to see him extend his contract in order to secure their asset.



The 25-year-old has netted 16 goals and provided ten assists in 43 appearances for Napoli this season and his current deal expires in 2019.

