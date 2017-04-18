XRegister
18/04/2017 - 14:47 BST

Asking Price Set For Everton and Newcastle United Linked Attacking Midfielder

 




Montpellier have set their asking price for Ryad Boudebouz, who has been linked with a move to Everton and Newcastle United in recent months.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder has been regularly linked with a move away from Montpellier over the last year and there were suggestions that he could have left in January.




The Algerian has been one of the top performers for the Ligue 1 club this season and Newcastle and Everton are said to be keeping close tabs on him ahead of the summer window.

Montpellier are aware that they would find it hard to hold on to Boudebouz should the English clubs knock on their door in the summer and have set an asking price for the player.
 


According to France Football, Montpellier want a fee of around €15m from the attacking midfielder’s sale and are confident of commanding such a figure in the summer.  

Boudebouz himself is keen to leave the Ligue 1 club in the summer in order to take the next step in his career and play for a more established club in Europe.

He has netted eleven goals and provided eight assists in 28 appearances for Montpellier in the league and has a contract until 2019 with the club.

The 27-year-old has also earned 24 international caps for Algeria.
 